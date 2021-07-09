Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 121.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 172,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.39. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

