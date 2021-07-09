Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

