Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of STC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.