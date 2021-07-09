Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.