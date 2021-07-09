MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.44 ($119.35).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €62.96 ($74.07) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.