Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,155 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $2,353,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

