Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.70.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

