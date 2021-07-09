MoonTrust Hits One Day Volume of $25,548.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $25,548.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

