Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

