Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $2,938,920.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

