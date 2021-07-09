Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $253.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

