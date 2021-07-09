Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

MHK stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.31. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,228,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

