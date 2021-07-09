Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $225.80 and last traded at $226.77. Approximately 27,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,759,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.79.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,008 shares of company stock worth $71,762,024. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,454,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 158.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Moderna by 195.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 30.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.