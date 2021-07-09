Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,008 shares of company stock worth $71,762,024. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

