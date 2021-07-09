MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Shares of ISRG opened at $951.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $960.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $864.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

