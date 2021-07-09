MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $173.03 and a 1-year high of $245.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.