MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 6.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 84.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1,489.2% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,253 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 158.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

