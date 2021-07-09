MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.