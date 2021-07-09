MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,030 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 87.00% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $149.14.

