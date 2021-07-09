Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

