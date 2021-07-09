Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 891,185 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 891,185 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group comprises about 3.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 184,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.