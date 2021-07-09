Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 27,711 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. 57,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,813. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

