Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,519 shares during the quarter. TIM comprises about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TIM by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 4,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

