Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,503. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.37 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

