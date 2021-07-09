Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

IYR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 298,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

