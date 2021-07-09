Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.