MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

