Michael P. Dillon Sells 1,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDYA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 1,476,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $567.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

