MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

