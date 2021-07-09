Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$64.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

MRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU opened at C$60.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

