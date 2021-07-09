Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

