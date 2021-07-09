Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.