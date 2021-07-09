Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 90.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.