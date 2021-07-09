Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 3% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $390.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00124522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00164363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,586.79 or 1.00328173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.00951016 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.