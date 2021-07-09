Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Ian Roland Metcalfe Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) insider Ian Roland Metcalfe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

LON MERC opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of £169.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.44.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.