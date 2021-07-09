Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.10. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 28,370 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.50%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

