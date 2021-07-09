MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $37.31

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $36.00. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

