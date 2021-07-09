Mchain Market Cap Hits $48,554.53 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $48,554.53 and $21.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mchain

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,873,675 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

