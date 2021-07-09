MayTech Global Investments LLC Trims Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 3.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

