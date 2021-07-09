MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 10,884 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,245. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

