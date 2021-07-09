Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.96. 1,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.87 and a 52-week high of $168.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.