Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $180.46. 9,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,635. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

