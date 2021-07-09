Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. 46,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.