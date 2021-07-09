Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,621. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.