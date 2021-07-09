Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $67.22. 78,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

