Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

MTCH opened at $158.25 on Friday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

