Massnet Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Massnet has a total market cap of $39.58 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00928268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 97,037,979 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

