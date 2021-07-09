Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

NYSE GD opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

