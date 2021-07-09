Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after buying an additional 85,224 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

