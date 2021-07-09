Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 20,112 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

